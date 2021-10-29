Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €102.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Puma has a 1-year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1-year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.