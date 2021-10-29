Putnam Investments LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,626 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 112.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JEF opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

