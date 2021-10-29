Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 103.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,946 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Equitable worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,621,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.71 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

