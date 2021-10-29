Putnam Investments LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Novanta worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Novanta by 49,783.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,450,000 after acquiring an additional 521,728 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 366,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after purchasing an additional 187,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $172.30 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average of $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

