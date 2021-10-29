Putnam Investments LLC Sells 15,096 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total value of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

CRWD stock opened at $281.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $297.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

