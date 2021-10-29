Putnam Investments LLC Sells 18,372 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,372 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NCR by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

