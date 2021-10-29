Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 368,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OGN opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

