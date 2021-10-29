Puxin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,179 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,971% compared to the typical daily volume of 364 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Puxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Puxin alerts:

Shares of NEW stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.58. Puxin has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.