Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NYSE CPE opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.