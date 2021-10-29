Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.