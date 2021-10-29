Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Reduced by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Shares of V stock opened at $209.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.27. The company has a market capitalization of $408.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $9,878,619. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.