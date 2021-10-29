Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

PHM stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

