Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Capri has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.