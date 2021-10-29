Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By Raymond James

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.19.

EQB stock opened at C$78.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$141.78. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.