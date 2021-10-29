Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

OAS stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

