Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Lifted by Analyst

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2021 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

TSE CFP opened at C$26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.97. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.96. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$16.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

