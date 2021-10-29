Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Cut by Analyst

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

