Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MicroStrategy Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

MSTR opened at $717.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $668.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.