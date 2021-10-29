Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of WWW opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

