Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Graham Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graham in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $12.71 on Friday. Graham has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 million, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graham by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Graham by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Graham by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

