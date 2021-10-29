Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

WM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $164.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

