Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $324.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $326.10.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,295 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 29.6% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 30,631 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.