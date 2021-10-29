Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

