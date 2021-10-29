Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Reduced by Analyst

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.39. Chubb has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

