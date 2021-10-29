Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.37 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Lennox International stock opened at $297.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.65. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

