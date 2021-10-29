Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

