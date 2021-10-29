Qbao Market Cap Tops $545,588.73 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $545,588.73 and approximately $31,591.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

