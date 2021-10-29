QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) versus BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Financial Survey

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 24.50% 12.96% 1.36% BM Technologies N/A N/A -89.96%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QCR and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 BM Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

QCR presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.99%. BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%. Given BM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than QCR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QCR and BM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $312.17 million 2.68 $60.58 million $3.96 13.41 BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QCR beats BM Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

