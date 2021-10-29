QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Up to $54.42

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.42, but opened at $56.50. QIAGEN shares last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 10,499 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $48,690,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 173.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 494,846 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after acquiring an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $17,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

