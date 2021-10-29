Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,028,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XM. Bank of America upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

XM stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

