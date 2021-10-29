Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.81 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 1,218,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

