Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. 47,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion and a PE ratio of -30.30. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

