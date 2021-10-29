Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110,973 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.33% of Quanta Services worth $42,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

