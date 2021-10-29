Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,277 VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPCB. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $7,335,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $2,918,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $7,544,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $4,742,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $978,000.

Shares of VPCB opened at $9.97 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

