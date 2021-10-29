Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,835 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Titan International were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Titan International by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWI opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.54.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

