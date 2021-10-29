Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $151,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,347,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $122.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.