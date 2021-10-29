Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 533.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RES opened at $5.66 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 847,837 shares of company stock worth $3,511,726. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

