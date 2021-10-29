Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $62.68.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

