Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $170,000 Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

VPCC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

