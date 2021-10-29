Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $178,000 Position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $579,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $981,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

NYSE IACC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.