Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $26.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 1,170.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,079 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radius Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

