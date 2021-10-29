Rage Fan Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88,669.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $846,471.60 and $88,669.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,738.07 or 1.00268194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.81 or 0.07053123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022581 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.