Rally (RLY) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $846.46 million and $13.17 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00070060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00071334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,060.96 or 1.00554900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.59 or 0.07052553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022489 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,707,623 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

