Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 13% on Analyst Upgrade

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) was up 13% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ramaco Resources traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 3,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 192,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on METC. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $99,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $700.89 million, a P/E ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

