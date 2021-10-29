Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ranpak stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $34.47. 5,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,990. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -246.55 and a beta of 1.07.

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranpak stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

