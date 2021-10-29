Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Raven Industries has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,774,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $110,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after buying an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,518,000 after buying an additional 101,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $64,754,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

