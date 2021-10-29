Raymond James Analysts Give Capital Power (TSE:CPX) a C$48.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$48.50 target price on Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.05.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$40.68 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$29.13 and a 52-week high of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

