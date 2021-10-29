Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter.

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.05.

TSE CPX opened at C$40.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 24.57.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

