Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

RJF stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.69. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

