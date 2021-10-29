Raymond James Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $330.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.71.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA opened at $311.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.79. Saia has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $316.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.